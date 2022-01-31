Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.28.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,060.56. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

