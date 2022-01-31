EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

