Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 688,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

