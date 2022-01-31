Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

