Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $11.89 Million Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 466,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

