Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $23.82 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600,599 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS opened at $117.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

