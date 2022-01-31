Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NVST stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

