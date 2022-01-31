Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

