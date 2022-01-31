Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.26.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

