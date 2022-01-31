Energi Price Tops $0.92 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $45.51 million and $264,045.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00178456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00075803 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00368944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,560,838 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

