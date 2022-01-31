Empirical Finance LLC Invests $214,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

