Empirical Finance LLC Has $268,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.22 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

