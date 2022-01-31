Empirical Finance LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,607,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,624,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

NYSE HES opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

