Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,173,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.