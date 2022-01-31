Empirical Finance LLC Buys 81 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.