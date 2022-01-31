Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

EMA stock opened at C$60.52 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The company has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

