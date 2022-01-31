Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 55331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

