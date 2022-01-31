Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $101.54 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Elastos has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $101.54 million and $2.28 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00012950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006652 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.