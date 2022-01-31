EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EKDHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. EKF Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.13.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
