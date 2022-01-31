Einsteinium Price Up 29.7% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $18,376.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00284642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,310,506 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.