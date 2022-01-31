Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

EW stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

