Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

