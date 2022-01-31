Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.