Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $913,692.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 884,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

