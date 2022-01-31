EDC Blockchain Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $331,294.18 and approximately $66.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,945.80 or 0.99986344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00031023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.56 or 0.00488641 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars.

