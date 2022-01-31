Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 121.4% in January

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,189. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
