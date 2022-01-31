Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.92.

NYSE EXP opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,701,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

