Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,166,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.