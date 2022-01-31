Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $403.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $416.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,360. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

