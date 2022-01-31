Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 4%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. 2,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

