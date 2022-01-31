Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $754.31 million, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

