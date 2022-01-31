Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $227.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

