Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

