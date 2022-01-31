Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 160.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $116.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

