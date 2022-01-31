Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 441 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 83.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

