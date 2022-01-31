Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.45 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 187.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

