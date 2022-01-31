Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $165,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE DT opened at $52.45 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 187.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

