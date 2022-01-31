Dynamic Price Hits $0.0965 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,999.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.62 or 0.06878091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00287080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00767606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00390285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238542 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

