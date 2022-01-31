DXdao (DXD) Price Up 4.3% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $432.57 or 0.01125834 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $21.33 million and $230,439.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00249941 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006991 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.