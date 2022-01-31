DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

