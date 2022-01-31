DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Position Lowered by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,208,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE DTP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58. DTE Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

