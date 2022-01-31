Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $861.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $893.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $865.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

