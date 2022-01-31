Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

