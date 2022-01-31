Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $26.96 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,776,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,141,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after purchasing an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

