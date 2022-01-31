Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

