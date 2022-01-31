Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 823 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

ABBV opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.86 and a 12 month high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

