Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,830,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,524,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

