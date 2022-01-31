Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

