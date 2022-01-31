Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $441.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.58. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

