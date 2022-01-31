Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,773 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 3.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $44,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.75. 32,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,935. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.